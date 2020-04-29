NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.30. 2,116,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

