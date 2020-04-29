NEXT’s (NXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised NEXT to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,132.33 ($80.67).

NXT stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,786 ($62.96). The company had a trading volume of 682,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,344.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

