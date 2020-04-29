NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 300,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. NF Energy Saving has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

