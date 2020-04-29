NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-380.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.69 million.NIC also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.76 EPS.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

