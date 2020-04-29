Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.

NWBI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 103,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.84. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

