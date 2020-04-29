Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 33.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

