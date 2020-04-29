Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,399. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.