NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NRG opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

