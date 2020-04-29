NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading Up 8.3%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.82, approximately 1,321,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,359,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.20.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

