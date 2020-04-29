Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after buying an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after buying an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after buying an additional 850,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after buying an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

