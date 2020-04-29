Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Up 8.8%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 436,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 620,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Obseva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Obseva SA will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Obseva by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Obseva by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Obseva by 1,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Obseva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

