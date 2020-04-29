Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 8% Higher

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s share price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.59, 1,602,220 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,056,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David K. Lawrence acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.