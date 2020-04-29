Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,370.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,608 shares of company stock worth $34,768,640 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $158.94. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

