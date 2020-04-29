Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

