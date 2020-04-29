Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

OMC stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,059,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,260. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.