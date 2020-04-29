OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 113,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,922,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,809. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

