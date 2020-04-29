OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,427,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,142. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.