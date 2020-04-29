OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 181 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $21.52 on Tuesday, hitting $313.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,314. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.63 and a 12-month high of $344.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.24.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

