OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 327 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $2,450,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.