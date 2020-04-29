OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,304 Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after acquiring an additional 463,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,602,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 262,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $63,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

