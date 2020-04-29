OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 462 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.95. 47,191,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,734,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

