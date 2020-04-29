OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $6,378,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $166.27. 1,198,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,380. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

