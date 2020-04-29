OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

