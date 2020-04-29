OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $47,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.