OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $48,000 in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of FRDM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

