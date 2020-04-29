OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $58,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $42.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,233.67. 2,861,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,187.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

