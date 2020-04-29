OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,353. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

