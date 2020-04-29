OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,353. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.
In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
