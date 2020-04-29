OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

TSLA stock traded down $29.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $769.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,181,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

