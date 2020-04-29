OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,290. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

