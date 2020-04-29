OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,195. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

