OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

BA traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,719,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,734. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

