ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.44-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. ONE Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.44-$3.68 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. 19,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

