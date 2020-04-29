O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $372.00 by Analysts at Nomura

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $400.06.

Shares of ORLY traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.50. The stock had a trading volume of 919,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,686. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.74 and its 200 day moving average is $400.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $335,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

