Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,515 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 154,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 627.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

