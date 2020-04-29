Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,209. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86.

