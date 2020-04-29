Orgel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,033 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 495,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,273. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

