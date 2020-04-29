Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.08. 2,125,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,965. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

