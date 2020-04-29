Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $28.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,136,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

