Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after buying an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.56. 5,836,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,844. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

