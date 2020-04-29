Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 16,352,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,031,355. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.