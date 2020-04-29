Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,719 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up about 2.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.99% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 591,203 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 371,222 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 358,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 188,083 shares in the last quarter.

INTF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 240,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

