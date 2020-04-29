Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,152 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,622 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 748,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,237 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 2,479,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,914. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

