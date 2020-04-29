Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,604 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,154,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.2% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 184,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 149,682 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 448,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,429. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

