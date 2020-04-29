Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237,040 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 45.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $114,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. 1,382,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,061. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.