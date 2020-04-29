Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after buying an additional 1,785,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after buying an additional 717,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 1,019,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,931. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

