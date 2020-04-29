Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 646,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 3,176,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,791. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

