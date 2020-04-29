Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 2.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,834,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 165,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,252. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54.

