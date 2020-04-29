Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,767. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

