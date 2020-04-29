Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,157. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

