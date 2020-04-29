Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 7,368,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,248. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.